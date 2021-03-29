Video
C-19: Highest  3,908 new cases in 9 months

35 deaths in 24 hrs

Published : Monday, 29 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Staff Correspondent

The country's health authorities logged 3,908 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily count since July 2, taking the tally of infections to 595,714 and 35 Covid-related deaths during a 24-hour period until Sunday 8:00am.
A growing number of coronavirus cases and an alarming uptrend in the daily infection rate are posing big challenges to Bangladesh in its fight against the deadly virus.
A 2.75 percent rise in the infection rate was recorded
    on Sunday (17.65 percent) compared to 14.9 percent a day earlier.
Now, the local fatality tally stands at 8,904, according to a handout of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). The country reported its first coronavirus-related death on March 18 last year.
Bangladesh, which announced its first cases on March 8 last year, has so far reported 595,714 infections.
However, the mortality rate was recorded at 1.4 percent on Sunday which was 1.5 percent on Saturday. So far, 535,941 patients (89.97 percent) have recovered, including 2,019 in the last 24 hours, according to DGHS.
So far, 4,588,830 samples, including 22,136 in the past 24 hours, have been tested.
Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December 2019. Until Sunday, countries around the world confirmed 126.6 million cases with 2.77 million fatalities, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.


