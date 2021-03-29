Observer journo’s wife dies of C-19

Shahana Islam, 52, wife of the Daily Observer Senior Correspondent Jibon Islam, passed away at a city hospital on Saturday while undergoing treatment.

Earlier, she tested positive for Covid-19 and admitted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital (BMSSU).

She moved to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital when her condition deteriorated. Later she breathed her last at the ICU.

Shahana Islam, left husband, two daughters, relatives and a group of well-wishers to mourn her death.

Observer family prayed for the departed soul and conveyed deepest condolence for the bereaved family.