Monday, 29 March, 2021, 4:27 AM
Bangabandhu Chair to be established at Delhi University

Published : Monday, 29 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

India has announced the establishment of Bangabandhu Chair at the University of Delhi.
In view of the 50th anniversary of the Independence of Bangladesh as well as the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties, both sides have agreed to jointly commemorate these epochal events in 19 select countries.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina thanked the Indian side for considering Bangladesh's proposal to name the historic road from Mujib Nagar to Nadia on the Bangladesh-India border as 'Shadhinota Shorok' commemorating the historic significance of the road during Bangladesh's Liberation War.
Both sides looked forward to inaugurating the road soon as part of the joint celebrations, according to joint statement.
The Bangladesh side welcomed the decision of the government of India to announce 1,000 'Shuborno Jayanti Scholarships' for Bangladeshi students for pursuing education/courses in India.
The two countries noted with satisfaction that the filming of the biopic on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, under the direction of Indian film director Shyam Benegal, has commenced and is expected to be completed according to schedule.
Both sides stressed on the need to commence work on the Liberation War documentary at the earliest.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended an invitation to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to visit India in 2022 in commemoration of the Golden Jubilee of the establishment of diplomatic relations.
To mark the 50th anniversary of India-Bangladesh friendship, both sides released respective commemorative postage stamps. It was decided to commemorate 06 December as Maitri Diwas, the day when India recognized Bangladesh in the year 1971.     -UNB


