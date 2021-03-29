Video
RIC holds campaign for slum people

Published : Monday, 29 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Staff Correspondent

An awareness campaign on dropping wastes at selected places, maintaining health guidelines and preventing misuse of water in slum areas was held for the residents of the city's Kalabagan slum and Baunia dam area on Sunday. Resource Integration Center (RIC) organised the programme as part of golden jubilee celebration of Independence.
The campaign was organized under Slum-based Citizen Action Network (SCAN) project, which is being implemented in eight wards of Dhaka's two city corporations.
As part of the campaign, the slum people along with the organizers held a joint rally singing awareness building songs and moved different lanes for creating awareness among slum dwellers and community people for ensuring cleanliness and fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.


