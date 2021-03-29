

Cheers to BD-India 50 years of bond



Undoubtedly, PM Modi's visit was very significant as the ties have been bolstered. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Narendra Modi jointly inaugurated five important projects virtually on Saturday. Notable projects are Infrastructure Development for Power Evacuation Facilities of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, introduction of a new passenger train service, 'Mitali Express', between Dhaka and New Jalpaiguri and extended development work at Rabindra Bhawan Kuthibari in Shilaidaha, Kushtia.



However, few of the contentious and unsettled issues yet embarrass us, such as killing and abduction of Bangladeshi nationals at the border. The border situation between the two countries has remained tense over the years. Thus the two countries must work together to calm the border situation down. We sincerely hope India will agree to Bangladesh's request to use non-lethal weapons in order to solve this age old problem. Similarly we must take stringent measures for our people and some smugglers who try to cross the border illegally.



Furthermore, we urge India and Bangladesh to resolve the Teesta water sharing issue. We are still yet to hear anything positive from the West Bengal state that will have the ultimate say in this regard. This key predicament needs to be resolved the quickest and Bangladeshi people will be freed from the suffering of water crisis in the dry season.



We also urge India to jointly work on balancing trade ties with Bangladesh. In 2019-20 fiscal years, Bangladesh's imports from India stood at USD 5.8 billion, while exports stood at USD 1.1 billion. We hope India and Bangladesh will explore more diversified options to boost bilateral trade.



Lastly, we again express our gratitude to the Indian prime minister for his additional gift 1.2 million Covid-19 vaccine.



We hope that the two countries can overcome the contentious issues and bolster the bilateral ties. In tuned with the premier we also look forward to a more thriving and harmonious friendship with India in the coming years.

