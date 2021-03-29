Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 29 March, 2021, 4:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Fire incident at Refugee Camp and missing children

Published : Monday, 29 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

Dear Sir
A few days a deadly fire incident occurred in Rohingya refugee camps in Cox's Bazar. Since then different sad news is being published. Sadly, around 600 children are still missing since the incident. Parents are enduring an agonising wait as they hope to be reunited with their children who were separated in the massive fire.

According to a joint assessment of 27 NGOs working at the camps the number of missing children is confirmed. The rapid assessment says 66 percent of the four camps have been affected by the blaze, while 10,000 shelters -- including medical care facilities, learning centres, women and child support centres -- were razed to the ground by the inferno. An NGO official, preferring not to be named, that 150 information centres have been set up across the four affected camps, where parents come to submit their child's name every day. Undoubtedly, it is an appreciable matter. Humanitarian organisations are working and coordinating on the ground to generate information about missing children. Apart from this, child protection agencies established child-friendly spaces to receive lost children.

We hope that the joint effort by government and NGOs will be able to identify the children and help reunite them with their families.
Alif Khan
Via email



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fire incident at Refugee Camp and missing children
Outraged by Uighur genocide, Europe picks a fight with China. And loses
Diversity of languages and Bangla language
Astute diplomats they are...
Integrating climate change education in school curriculum
Golden jubilee of independence and economic progress
Keep commodity price stabile in Ramadan
Safety margin of Oxford vaccine


Latest News
Venezuela calls Facebook suspension of Maduro 'digital totalitarianism'
UN in talks with China for unrestricted Xinjiang visit
BNP accuses govt of destabilising country
Quader urges people to be united against communal forces
Hefazat's day-long hartal ends amid violence, clashes
Stocks rebound on both bourses
Hasan urges madrasha teachers-students not to be used in yielding political interest
Mamata mocks Amit Shah's claim of winning most seats
DMP bans firecrackers, explosions during Shab-e-Barat
Shab-e-Barat on Monday night
Most Read News
Hefazat blocks Dhaka-Ctg highway; daylong hartal underway
BNP leader Nipun Roy detained by RAB
Hefazat-police clashes leave several injured in N'ganj
Driver killed in two trucks collision
RMCH surgeon Abdul Hannan dies of COVID-19
Attempt to murder case: Erfan Salim's bail stayed
Rail services of Dhaka with Sylhet snapped following pickets' attack
Brahmanbaria turns into battle-field, 2 killed
2 BRTC buses set on fire in Rajshahi
Myanmar security forces kill 114 protesters
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft