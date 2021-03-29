Fire incident at Refugee Camp and missing children

Dear Sir

A few days a deadly fire incident occurred in Rohingya refugee camps in Cox's Bazar. Since then different sad news is being published. Sadly, around 600 children are still missing since the incident. Parents are enduring an agonising wait as they hope to be reunited with their children who were separated in the massive fire.



According to a joint assessment of 27 NGOs working at the camps the number of missing children is confirmed. The rapid assessment says 66 percent of the four camps have been affected by the blaze, while 10,000 shelters -- including medical care facilities, learning centres, women and child support centres -- were razed to the ground by the inferno. An NGO official, preferring not to be named, that 150 information centres have been set up across the four affected camps, where parents come to submit their child's name every day. Undoubtedly, it is an appreciable matter. Humanitarian organisations are working and coordinating on the ground to generate information about missing children. Apart from this, child protection agencies established child-friendly spaces to receive lost children.



We hope that the joint effort by government and NGOs will be able to identify the children and help reunite them with their families.

Alif Khan

Via email