Diversity of languages and Bangla language

There are more than seven thousand languages in the world. The oldest written language is 5,500 years old. Asia is the only one that has the most languages. This number is more than 2300 languages. In Africa more than two thousand languages are born. But in contrast only 300 languages are born.



The USA population is above 300 million, but English is the mother tongue of only 200 million people. Spanish is the second largest language in America. Mandarin language has the highest native speakers globally and the second position is grabbed by Spanish and third is by English.



The number of mother tongues in English is not more than 400 million in the world. But there are more than 500 million Spanish speakers in the world. Spanish is the first language of 8% of the world's people.



More than 1.5 billion people around the world can speak English. Some people claim it as two billion. After the American War of Independence in the late 1800s, German was supposed to be their mother tongue. There was a vote in the Congress in 1795! The German language lost to English by just one vote. After that event, English became the primary language of the USA. But the funny thing is that there is no State Language in the USA according to the Constitution.



At present, there are more than 300 languages across the USA. But only in the city of London are more than 300 types of languages spoken. London is the most diverse multinational city in the world.



The British are the fathers of English, but Americans speak three times more English than the British. Surprising to hear, Nigeria, not England, is the second-largest English mother tongue country in the world after the United States. English is the mother tongue of more than 80 million people in Nigeria!



After English, most educated people all over the world know French. Outside Britain, French is Lingua Franca of Europe. Paris is the most French-speaking city globally, with the second most French-speaking people in Kinshasa, Congo!



The origin of the English language is not in England. Fifteen hundred years ago, the Angels of West German spread west of Germany and once came to present-day England and started living. Their language was a dialect of German - Anglo Frisian. The language that people in England used to speak at that time was called Celtic. English and England have come from these Angels! English was German, but one-third of the English language words are French because they ruled some parts of England for 400 years.



Queen Victoria of England, a country of English, knew truly little English because she used to speak German at home and run the court in German! Queen Victoria's mother was German. Philip, the husband of the present Queen Elizabeth II, is Greek from the father's side, Danish from the grandfather's side and a German. Born in Greek, taught in France, worked in the British Royal Nevi, and became king in Britain by marrying Elizabeth!



There is a conflict with Hindi over whether the Bangla language is fourth or fifth in native speakers. Hindi is the fourth largest language in some way, Bengali is the fifth. Some claim the opposite. Because Hindi is declining as the first language, but Bengali is the first language to increase.



A hundred years ago, over four crore people were talking in Bengali all over India. In contemporary times, the number of people speaking Hindi was less than in Bengali in the early 20th century. Half of the 20th century, Hindi increased all over India, Bengal's influence in West Bengal decreased, but the Bangla grew the most in Bangladesh. At present, Bengali is the mother tongue in the home of more than 28 crore inhabitants worldwide. Two-thirds of them are in Bangladesh.



Language decreases every year. The least spoken language is the Busuu language in Cameroon. Only three can speak in this language. Papua New Guinea has the most speech. Over 800 languages are in the country.



Half of the world's people speak only 23 languages. Again, over four billion people can speak two languages. The world has a population of eight billion.



The Bible has been the most translated in the world and translated into more than six hundred languages. Parts of the Bible into more than 3,000 languages. The Qur'an translated into only fifty languages. Some verses translated into 110 languages. Surprising to hear, the full Qur'an was first translated into Greek in the ninth century.



The sweetest language is French, Bengali, and Italian languages fight for second place. The fastest spoken language is Japanese, and the slowest spoken language is Mandarin Chinese.



The first two Greek alphabets are called Alpha and Beta. The word English Alphabet comes from those two words together! Bengali have alphabet 50. The most alphabet is in The Khmer language of Cambodia. 74 alphabets. The least is only 11 alphabets in The Rotkas language of Papua New Guinea.



There are more than 400 languages in India. Them, Hindi, and English are the official languages of the state. Twenty languages are the leading official languages of the States. Zimbabwe's state official language is the highest - 16. Then there are 11 South Africans. The Italian state language is not Italian. A regional dialect called Florentine is their state official language.



Britain, the mother of English, has 40 dialects of English. There are 24 in America. Bengali dialects are six. However, there are many regional dialects as districts.



The number of words in The English Language is the highest. Over one hundred and seventy thousand. The number of words in the Russian language is above 150,000 in the second and third Korean language.



There is no good research and accurate information on the number of words in the Bengali language. Some claim - over one lakh, some claim a half lakh. Dictionaries published in Bengali have an average of seventy-five to eighty thousand Bengali words, a good part of which is unused, unconventional, and modified. An apparent estimate is that the word tadbhav or pure desi is like forty thousand, the words derived from Tatsam or Sanskrit are twenty thousand, and the rest from foreign or other languages.

