Astute diplomats they are...

Pakistan matters in a different way when it comes to celebrating our independence and victory days. If not the victor, it was definitely a villain for us Bangladeshis fifty years ago. It's the same story with our Founding Father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman , since much of his political career spans throughout the 24 year of former East Pakistan era , fighting against successive , and also oppressive military regimes.



Without bringing Pakistan into the scene, in any manner, it is somewhat incomplete observing the two landmark events. As the celebrations kicked off on 17th March, presidents, prime ministers and dignitaries from SAARC member countries began to arrive, also began pouring in of a flurry of congratulatory messages from across the world but Pakistan hadn't responded until the 24th.



Our Prime Minister was first to take a step forward in the midst of ongoing festivals as the Pakistan PM wasn't invited in the celebrations. The PM Congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan, on the occasion of Pakistan Day held in every year's 23rd March. The response had been prompt and unexpectedly enthusiastic from the other end.



Our PM targeted the wicket perched on cooperative relations among our neighbouring countries, her words had been cautiously selected but with a ray of hope for a better bilateral ties. In between the 72 hours, distancing the Pakistan Day from our Independence Day, Khan responded with his typical medium-pacer reverse-swing diplomatic reply coupled with an invitation for our PM to visit Pakistan at the earliest convenience.



As per cricketing jargon, where Khan has lined up his first eleven, our PM has just finished reading the pitch before lining up her first eleven. Only time would tell when the earliest time of convenience would allow our PM to visit Pakistan. The match would begin only then and the format would probably be a T-20.



Needless to mention, Bangladesh-Pakistan ties had evidently been estranged for quite some time. For nearly 20 months the Pakistan Mission here had been run by an acting high commissioner. Simultaneously, those of us belonging to the post-independence generation have never witnessed such vehemently strong anti-Pakistan sentiment prevailing around. Quite often I asked myself, what was the reason behind it? Is it the outcome of an extreme nationalistic fervour or is it a carefully planned political machination by a handful to keep Pakistan at bay from Bangladesh?



At least this writer (Definitely not on the official or unofficial payroll of the ISI) believes it is important to explore--the immense potentials for our existing relations to be further deepened and diversified in the coming years--quoting verbatim from the press release issued by our PMO on 23rd March.



As my journalistic career allows me to keep playing, learning, analysing and applying messages and word games, I learnt over the years that quite often a single, silent but a clear written message could easily turn out to be an exploding bombshell for the future--much lethal to any fiery verbal speech. While spoken speeches can be full of mythical rhetoric, sweet-talk and hollow effusive gestures, written words are clear and succinct.



Can't recall the name right away, but someone once quoted "Diplomacy is the velvet glove that cloaks the fist of power" but whatever velvet gloves the two PMs are wearing are different in colour and size. And they are a lot different from cricketing or construction gloves. What's also noticeably salient between the two countries congratulatory messages to each other is that where our PM has been strategic and full of goodwill gestures , the Pakistan PM has been markedly focused on long-term ambitions. That said--as we are celebrating our independence golden jubilee coupled with the Mujib Year, I was expecting at least a sentence on the official apology issue on war atrocities committed in 1971.



Not even a word mentioned from any sides, two astute diplomats seemed to have engaged in a serious poker diplomacy game. The difference, while playing the diplomat's poker there is no involvement of betting with chips. It's rather a simple and straight equation from both ends. One party says, we have to build on a better future based on whatever exists and can be explored. The other party says grab on the invitation we will show you how to do it.



Given the Pakistan prime minister's illustrious sporting career, it's difficult to predict how fast and stronger he can strengthen ties with Bangladesh. But as one of the senior most head of government, Sheikh Hasina has come a long way mastering the fine arts of both politics and diplomacy. She surely hasn't forgotten under which painful but pragmatic circumstances, it appeared important for Bangabandhu to receive Bhutto at Dhaka in 1974. His participation at the second OIC summit in Lahore faced a series of 'Visible-invisible' challenges. Additionally, signing of the tripartite Agreement in the same year was also another well publicised event.



Bangabandhu was a time-tested strategist, especially in terms of striking diplomatic ties and alliances for a newborn Bangladesh. Despite his aversions, he had to make decisions befitting the prevalent reality of the Cold War era. However, times and geopolitical realities have massively changed in the past fifty years, as much I admire our PM's fine-tuning of diplomatic relations with Pakistan , I also acknowledge the Pakistan PM's keenness to get closer to us.



Astute diplomats they are...



There are some wounds which die hard, and it is even more important to identify for Dhaka and Islamabad, how those wounds are refreshed by splashing salt in them.

Detailed explanation not needed.

The writer is Assistant Editor,

The Daily Observer





