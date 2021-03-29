

Integrating climate change education in school curriculum



According to United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization(UNESCO), climate change education is an essential element of the global response to climate change. It helps young people understand and address the impact of global warming, encourages changes in their attitudes and behaviour, and helps them adapt to climate change-related trends.



Mainstreaming climate change education through formal education systems can develop the children and young peoples' capacities for tackling the impact and consequences of climate change. It is assumed that by mainstreaming climate change education, households and overall a community benefit when individuals share what they have learned, especially concerning adaptation and mitigation.It is a comparatively contemporary trend to add the climate change issues in the curriculum and syllabus design. Schools in different countries have begun to teach students topics related to climate change.



Interestingly, many of the countries are doing so successfully.For example, Cambodia has started to include climate change issues in its education system. As the Cambodian students often experience climate-induced disasters, the country has incorporated climate change issues into the latest and broader earth science curriculum designed for higher secondary schools. The senior-level students (usually from the grades tenth to twelve) learn about factors that drive climate change and the country's vulnerability profile. They also learn about strategies and interventions to adapt to the adverse effects of climate change and ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.



Bangladesh is considered the most climate-vulnerable country in the world. The people of the country often struggle with climate-induced disasters like floods, cyclones, droughts, tidal surges, tornadoes, earthquakes, river erosion, waterlogging, rising water, and salinity.



Floods often lead to or are a result of river erosion, ultimately resulting in the loss of lives, land, property, and people's displacement. In this context, more emphasis should be given to the existing education approaches of Bangladesh to provide students with the necessary knowledge to tackle climate change as there is no specific education for sustainable development or climate change education policy in the education sector.At present, Bangladesh's education system is separated into primary,secondary, higher, and tertiary levels. Schooling can take general, technical, or Madrasah education,with the latter being controlled by the Madrasah Education Board. Primary school education is free andcompulsory for all children aged six to ten.



Two Ministries, namely the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and the Ministry of Education, play vital roles in promoting climate change education, which is included in some components of the school curriculum. Although the focus of climate change education has been broadened to include sustainable development, health education, water resource management, and urban and rural development, a full tertiary-level curriculum has not yet been developed. Interestingly, institutes and courses at the tertiary level cover disaster management; however, nocourse devoted entirely to climate change has beenoffered so far.



However, the school textbooks on the 'environment in Bangladesh' are comparatively rich in broadly systematized content and instructional materials under 'general science' and 'social science' categories, used in primary and secondary high schools. These textbooks represent an array of traditional geographic themes, for example, the basic components of the natural world and contemporary environmental issues and problems such as pollution and natural disasters. The physical geographical aspects of the environment have been the main focus of the textbooks. But the current environmental issues and problems, such as global warming, pollution, ecological degradation, resource depletion-biodiversity, energy, urbanization, etc, are not well represented systematically. It should be noted here that the only enduring environmental problem which is well covered in the text is natural disasters in Bangladesh. However, emerging environmental issues such as climate change and human adaptations did not receive any attention and are missing from the textbooks.



A National Education Policy, approved in 2010, aims toestablish a unified schooling system and introducedseveral compulsory subjects. The policy requires some subjects to emphasize climatechange, but the document contains no mention of sustainable development education.But there was limited evidence that climate change education has been integrated into national climate policy documents. The National Adaptation Programme of Action (NAPA-2005) included education-related activities that requireclimate change issues to be embedded in the curriculumfor secondary and tertiary educational institutions. Bangladesh Climate Change Strategy andAction Plan-2008 contains six key focus areas, with one being'capacity-building and institutional strengthening'.



Thus, it is recommended that the issues and concerns of climate change should be incorporated across the school curriculum and create an effective learning environment for a comprehensive understanding of the subject matter. But it should be kept in mind that effective climate change education requires addressing a holistic approach that draws upon climate science and various disciplines, including policy, law, sociology, economics, and culture, with a hands-on and wide-ranging knowledge sharing approach. The interdisciplinary knowledge of climate change, its adverse effects, and coping strategies must be adapted to address specific target groups. Similarly, particular activities have to be developed and tailored according to age, school type, level and contexts, and specific needs.



The development challenges of Bangladesh should be considered when evaluating how climate change education has been included in the education sector or other government policies. As mentioned earlier, climate change education is a new concept in Bangladesh's education sector but is not currently covered by a specific policy. The school curriculum, however, does include components of environmental education and disaster management.There is potential to increase climate change education by improving the interaction between teachers, researchers, government officials, NGOs, and others in the education sector.

Dr Bappy Rahman is an Associate Professor, Department of Public Administration, Jagannath University













