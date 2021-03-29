Video
Home Countryside

Minor drowns at Gouripur

Published : Monday, 29 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Our Correspondent

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH, Mar 28: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Abdullah, 2, son of Md Anar Hossain of Trishghar Village under Bokainagar Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Abdullah fell in a pond in front of the house at noon while he was playing beside it.
The family members rescued him and took him to Gouripur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead. Physician of the health complex Dr Mahmuda Sultana Jhunu confirmed the incident.



