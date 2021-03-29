2 electrocuted in 2 dists

Two people including a police sub-inspector were electrocuted in two districts- Pabna and Bhola.

PABNA: A police sub-inspector (SI) of Atgharia Police Station (PS) in the district was electrocutted on Saturday night.

Deceased Dulal Hossain, 48, died in the PS area around 11 pm on Saturday.

Pabna Additional Superintendent of Police Masud Alam said, the PS building was illuminated on the occasion of the Independence Day celebration. The saluting platform was also illuminated with steel pipe for hoisting the national flag on the PS premises.

Somehow the steel pipe was electrified due to leakage, he mentioned, adding, SI Dulal unknowingly touched the pipe while talking over his mobile phone and got electrocuted.

He was declared dead in the Upazila Health Complex.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A young man was electrocuted in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

Deceased Md Sumon, 26, was an Oman expatriate. He was the son of Hossain Mia of Ward No. 11 under Lalmohan Municipality. He came to the village from Oman a week before.

The deceased's family sources said Sumon came in contact with a live electric wire while working in the house at noon, which left him critically injured.

He was rushed to Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Officer-in-Charge of Lalmohan PS Maksudur Rahman Murad confirmed the incident.



