11 electrocuted at Fulbari in eight months

FULBARI, KURIGRAM, Mar 28: In the last eight months, a total of 11 people including three children and a university student were electrocuted at Fulbari Upazila of the district.

According to sources, these incidents occurred during the period from August 15 in 2020 to March 17 this year.

For these incidents, locals and conscious sections are blaming the Power Department. They said, in the absence of awareness about electricity use in village areas, some unscrupulous subscribers are consuming electricity illegally; they are using low quality electronic items; that is why, electrocuting incidents are continuing.

Locals asked the Power Department to conduct awareness publicities among subscribers in different Mahallas of the upazila about electricity using.

If awareness is conducted properly, many lives will be saved from electrocuting in the upazila, they added.

They also asked for stopping sub-standard electronic items, mainly wire and illegal connections.

The deceased identified are Jewel Rana, 14, Jahura Begum, 54, Shafikul Islam, 23, Shampa Rani Pal, 20, Samiul Islam, 18, Abdul Salam, 45, Abdul Malek Uddin, 47, Khokan Mia, 32, Ashraful Islam, 28, Al-Amin 12, and Alimul Haq, 5, son of Azizul Islam.

General Secretary of Upazila Shilpakala Academy Mizanur Rahman said, in addition to installing connections in new areas, mainline should be checked regularly; trees along electricity lines should be cut, and weekly awareness programme should be conducted in every Mahalla.

These measures will reduce the death rate from electrocuting, he suggested.

Chairman of Nawdanga Union Musabber Ali Musa demanded punishment for the illegal subscribers.

He further said, two babies died from electrocution due to illegal connections.

Deputy General Manager of Fulbari Zonal Office of the Kurigram-Lalmonirhat Palli Biddyut Samity Mostafa Kamal said, awareness publicity about avoiding use of illegal electricity connections in house and irrigation will be conducted; subscribers will also be asked not to use low-quality wire.

Yard meeting will also be held regularly, he concluded.





