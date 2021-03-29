‘BD to be developed if dev pace maintained’

KHULNA, Mar 28: Speakers at a seminar here on Sunday said Bangladesh would become a developed country if the ongoing pace of progress is maintained.

"Bangladesh is now emerged as a role model of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," speakers said at a seminar styled 'Vision-2041: Developed and Prosperous Bangladesh' at Khulna Circuit House in the city.

"We got independence of the country under the courageous and far-sighted leadership of Bangabandhu, and now our country became as a role model of development under the dynamic and charismatic leadership of premier Sheikh Hasina" they said.

Khulna District administration organised the seminar on Sunday as part of the two-day long development programme inaugurated in the city on Saturday by Khulna City Corporation Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque, marking the golden jubilee of Independence and the graduation of Bangladesh to developing country from the least developed one.

Khulna Divisional Commissioner Ismail Hossain addressed the seminar as chief guest while Deputy Director of Local Government Department (LGD) in Khulna Iqbal Hossain was in the chair.

Khulna Deputy Commissioner Md Helal Hossain, General secretary of city unit Awami League MDA Babul Rana, ex-commander of city unit Muktijoddha Command Council Professor Alamgir Kabir, Khulna Press Club President S M Zahid Hossain, President of Khulna Union of Journalists Mahbub Alam Sohag, among others, spoke.

Economic Discipline Professor of Khulna University Nazimuddin Ahmed presented the keynote paper in the event.

The district administration also honoured freedom fighters and family members of martyred freedom fighters at the function.







