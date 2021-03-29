Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 29 March, 2021, 4:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two found dead in two dists

Published : Monday, 29 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Our Correspondents

Two people were found dead in two districts- Panchagarh and Mymensingh, on Sunday.
PANCHAGARH: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a van puller from Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
The deceased Alamgir, 18, was identified as son of Kaimul Islam of Surigachh Village in Tentulia Upazila. The body was recovered from near the Eidgah ground of Bakshigachh Village.
Police suspect miscreants travelled Alamgir's van in the guise of passengers and then killed him.
BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: Model Police Station (PS) of Bhaluka Upazila of the district recovered the body of a labourer on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Md Farhad Mia, 54, son of Bisha Mia of Hashra Village in Kalihati Upazila of Tangail District.
The body was recovered from Badsha Ijan Factory at Dubalia Para of Habirbari Union under the upazila.
Officer-In-Charge of the Model PS Mahmudul Islam said, the body was recovered from a toilet of the quarter of the factory. The dead body was sent to morgue of Mymensingh Medical College Hospital for an autopsy report.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Minor drowns at Gouripur
2 electrocuted in 2 dists
11 electrocuted at Fulbari in eight months
‘BD to be developed if dev pace maintained’
Two found dead in two dists
Commuters suffer for risky bridge at Char Fasson
Obituary
Child rescued three days after abduction in Madaripur


Latest News
Venezuela calls Facebook suspension of Maduro 'digital totalitarianism'
UN in talks with China for unrestricted Xinjiang visit
BNP accuses govt of destabilising country
Quader urges people to be united against communal forces
Hefazat's day-long hartal ends amid violence, clashes
Stocks rebound on both bourses
Hasan urges madrasha teachers-students not to be used in yielding political interest
Mamata mocks Amit Shah's claim of winning most seats
DMP bans firecrackers, explosions during Shab-e-Barat
Shab-e-Barat on Monday night
Most Read News
Hefazat blocks Dhaka-Ctg highway; daylong hartal underway
BNP leader Nipun Roy detained by RAB
Hefazat-police clashes leave several injured in N'ganj
Driver killed in two trucks collision
RMCH surgeon Abdul Hannan dies of COVID-19
Attempt to murder case: Erfan Salim's bail stayed
Rail services of Dhaka with Sylhet snapped following pickets' attack
2 BRTC buses set on fire in Rajshahi
Brahmanbaria turns into battle-field, 2 killed
Myanmar security forces kill 114 protesters
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft