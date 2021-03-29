Two found dead in two dists

Two people were found dead in two districts- Panchagarh and Mymensingh, on Sunday.

PANCHAGARH: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a van puller from Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased Alamgir, 18, was identified as son of Kaimul Islam of Surigachh Village in Tentulia Upazila. The body was recovered from near the Eidgah ground of Bakshigachh Village.

Police suspect miscreants travelled Alamgir's van in the guise of passengers and then killed him.

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: Model Police Station (PS) of Bhaluka Upazila of the district recovered the body of a labourer on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Md Farhad Mia, 54, son of Bisha Mia of Hashra Village in Kalihati Upazila of Tangail District.

The body was recovered from Badsha Ijan Factory at Dubalia Para of Habirbari Union under the upazila.

Officer-In-Charge of the Model PS Mahmudul Islam said, the body was recovered from a toilet of the quarter of the factory. The dead body was sent to morgue of Mymensingh Medical College Hospital for an autopsy report.





