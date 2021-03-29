Commuters suffer for risky bridge at Char Fasson



The broken bridge at Char Fasson. photo: observer

The bridge is under No.-5 Noorabad Ward of Dularhaat Thana in the upazila. It is located in the middle of Noorabad Fazil (Degree) Madrasa in the west and Noorabad Islamia High School in the east.

According to local sources, everyday small and fatal accidents are occurring on the bridge.

Noorabad mosque runs a Maktab (Qur'an teaching centre). Children are falling into canal on their way to the Maktab; most of them have stopped going to the Maktab in fear of falling into the canal; as a result, they are deprived of learning Qur'an.

Recently, one biker Nasim committed an accident on the bridge. Later, he was admitted into hospital in a critical condition.

Adjacent to the bridge, there are one secondary school, one clinic, one Noorani Madrasa, and others.

Locals demanded a new bridge on the same place. They drew the attention of the local chairman concerned in this connection.



