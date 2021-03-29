Child rescued three days after abduction in Madaripur

MADARIPUR, Mar 28: Raihan Munshi, a child, adducted from Shibchar Upazila of the district, was rescued from Jamalpur after three days of missing.

The victim was identified as son of one Shahjahan Munshi of Chargupterkandi Village at Sanyasirchar Union in the upazila.

Police Superintendent (SP) of Madaripur Golam Mostafa Rasel confirmed it at a press conference held in his office on Saturday 12 noon.

Police arrested four abductors in this connection. They are: Mohammad Hossain alias Billal Munshi, 22, son of Salam Munshi of Chargupterkandi Village at Sanyasirchar Union of Shibchar Upazila, Al-Amin alias Russell Munshi, 19, Salam Munshi, 50, and Shirina Akter Parveen, 40, of the same village.

SP said, some persons including one Mohammad Hossain alias Billal Munshi took Raihaya Munshi to a shop by giving him a biscuit on March 23. Since then, he was missing.

His father Shahjahan Munshi filed a general diary with Shibchar Police Station (PS) at that night.

On March 24, a man named Salam Munshi demanded Tk 10,000 from Shahjahan Munshi as ransom through bKash.

Based on the information, a vigilante team of Dhaka DB in collaboration with Shibchar police rescued Raihan Munshi from a restaurant in railway station area of Jamalpur Sadar at night of March 26; four abductors were arrested. They were later sent to the district police.







