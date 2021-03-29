Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 29 March, 2021, 4:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Child rescued three days after abduction in Madaripur

Published : Monday, 29 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Our Correspondent

MADARIPUR, Mar 28: Raihan Munshi, a child, adducted from Shibchar  Upazila of the district, was rescued from Jamalpur  after three days of missing.
 The victim was identified as son of one Shahjahan Munshi of Chargupterkandi Village at Sanyasirchar Union in the upazila.
Police Superintendent (SP) of Madaripur Golam Mostafa Rasel confirmed it at a press conference held in his office on Saturday 12 noon.
 Police arrested four abductors in this connection. They are: Mohammad Hossain alias Billal Munshi, 22, son of Salam Munshi of Chargupterkandi Village at  Sanyasirchar Union of Shibchar Upazila, Al-Amin alias Russell Munshi, 19, Salam Munshi, 50, and Shirina Akter Parveen, 40, of the same village.
SP said, some persons including one Mohammad Hossain alias Billal Munshi  took Raihaya Munshi to a shop by giving him a biscuit   on March 23.  Since then, he was missing.
His father Shahjahan Munshi filed a general diary with Shibchar Police Station (PS) at that  night.
On March 24, a man named Salam Munshi demanded Tk 10,000 from Shahjahan Munshi as ransom through bKash.
Based on the information, a vigilante team of Dhaka DB in collaboration with Shibchar police rescued Raihan Munshi from a restaurant in railway station area of Jamalpur Sadar at night of March 26; four abductors were arrested. They were later sent to the district police.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Minor drowns at Gouripur
2 electrocuted in 2 dists
11 electrocuted at Fulbari in eight months
‘BD to be developed if dev pace maintained’
Two found dead in two dists
Commuters suffer for risky bridge at Char Fasson
Obituary
Child rescued three days after abduction in Madaripur


Latest News
Venezuela calls Facebook suspension of Maduro 'digital totalitarianism'
UN in talks with China for unrestricted Xinjiang visit
BNP accuses govt of destabilising country
Quader urges people to be united against communal forces
Hefazat's day-long hartal ends amid violence, clashes
Stocks rebound on both bourses
Hasan urges madrasha teachers-students not to be used in yielding political interest
Mamata mocks Amit Shah's claim of winning most seats
DMP bans firecrackers, explosions during Shab-e-Barat
Shab-e-Barat on Monday night
Most Read News
Hefazat blocks Dhaka-Ctg highway; daylong hartal underway
BNP leader Nipun Roy detained by RAB
Hefazat-police clashes leave several injured in N'ganj
Driver killed in two trucks collision
RMCH surgeon Abdul Hannan dies of COVID-19
Attempt to murder case: Erfan Salim's bail stayed
Rail services of Dhaka with Sylhet snapped following pickets' attack
2 BRTC buses set on fire in Rajshahi
Brahmanbaria turns into battle-field, 2 killed
Myanmar security forces kill 114 protesters
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft