Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 29 March, 2021, 4:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Patewshwari bridge needs urgent re-construction

Published : Monday, 29 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Our Correspondent

The photo shows the collapsed Pateshwari bridge at Nageshwari. photo: observer

The photo shows the collapsed Pateshwari bridge at Nageshwari. photo: observer

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM, Mar 28: Inhabitants of five villages in Nageshwari Upazila of the district are experiencing immense suffering due to broken Pateshwari bridge.
The bridge has been requiring repair for the last four years.
In 1993, this 30-foot long bridge on Pateshwari-Dhanitari Road at Bamandanga Union was constructed by Care Bangladesh at a cost of Tk 6.10 lakh. The construction work was made by Adam Ali Traders. But before finishing the construction, the bridge was damaged partly by flood of that year; stocked construction materials were floated away.
 After the flood, the remaining construction work was completed.
Later, there was no big flood in the following few years till 2015.  
In 2016, the bridge got tilted for the second time due to strong current. Despite that, people continued using the risky bridge. In 2017, flood washed away the bridge; and the communication system in the locality got disrupted totally.
According field sources, the suffering is being witnessed by about one thousand people in five villages and primary school students.
  People are making their communication by foot over dry land beside the bridge. But vehicular communication cannot be possible. During the rainy season, severe current develops in the locality; then public suffering goes up. Local people have to use rafts of bamboos to make communication but taking life risks.
Locals demanded re-constructing of the bridge soon to reduce suffering of people.  
Bamandanga Union Chairman Amjad Hossain Bepary said, it is urgent to construct a new bridge on the existing point to reduce communication sufferings.
Upazila Engineer Badsha Alamgir said, a proposal has been sent to the highest authority to  re-constructing a bridge.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Minor drowns at Gouripur
2 electrocuted in 2 dists
11 electrocuted at Fulbari in eight months
‘BD to be developed if dev pace maintained’
Two found dead in two dists
Commuters suffer for risky bridge at Char Fasson
Obituary
Child rescued three days after abduction in Madaripur


Latest News
Venezuela calls Facebook suspension of Maduro 'digital totalitarianism'
UN in talks with China for unrestricted Xinjiang visit
BNP accuses govt of destabilising country
Quader urges people to be united against communal forces
Hefazat's day-long hartal ends amid violence, clashes
Stocks rebound on both bourses
Hasan urges madrasha teachers-students not to be used in yielding political interest
Mamata mocks Amit Shah's claim of winning most seats
DMP bans firecrackers, explosions during Shab-e-Barat
Shab-e-Barat on Monday night
Most Read News
Hefazat blocks Dhaka-Ctg highway; daylong hartal underway
BNP leader Nipun Roy detained by RAB
Hefazat-police clashes leave several injured in N'ganj
Driver killed in two trucks collision
RMCH surgeon Abdul Hannan dies of COVID-19
Attempt to murder case: Erfan Salim's bail stayed
Rail services of Dhaka with Sylhet snapped following pickets' attack
2 BRTC buses set on fire in Rajshahi
Brahmanbaria turns into battle-field, 2 killed
Myanmar security forces kill 114 protesters
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft