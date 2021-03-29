Patewshwari bridge needs urgent re-construction



The photo shows the collapsed Pateshwari bridge at Nageshwari. photo: observer

The bridge has been requiring repair for the last four years.

In 1993, this 30-foot long bridge on Pateshwari-Dhanitari Road at Bamandanga Union was constructed by Care Bangladesh at a cost of Tk 6.10 lakh. The construction work was made by Adam Ali Traders. But before finishing the construction, the bridge was damaged partly by flood of that year; stocked construction materials were floated away.

After the flood, the remaining construction work was completed.

Later, there was no big flood in the following few years till 2015.

In 2016, the bridge got tilted for the second time due to strong current. Despite that, people continued using the risky bridge. In 2017, flood washed away the bridge; and the communication system in the locality got disrupted totally.

According field sources, the suffering is being witnessed by about one thousand people in five villages and primary school students.

People are making their communication by foot over dry land beside the bridge. But vehicular communication cannot be possible. During the rainy season, severe current develops in the locality; then public suffering goes up. Local people have to use rafts of bamboos to make communication but taking life risks.

Locals demanded re-constructing of the bridge soon to reduce suffering of people.

Bamandanga Union Chairman Amjad Hossain Bepary said, it is urgent to construct a new bridge on the existing point to reduce communication sufferings.

Upazila Engineer Badsha Alamgir said, a proposal has been sent to the highest authority to re-constructing a bridge.



