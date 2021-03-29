

Putin urges Russians to get vaccinated

Speaking on Kremlin-controlled television, the Russian leader -- who received a jab a few days ago -- said that getting vaccinated was "needed, even necessary".

"If a person wants to feel confident, does not want to get sick and have serious consequences after an illness, then it is better to get this vaccine, of course," news agencies quoted Putin as saying on Rossiya-1.

The 68-year-old received his first dose on Tuesday, but did not reveal which of Russia's three home-grown jabs -- Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona or CoviVac -- he had been given.

Unlike many world leaders, Putin also chose to be vaccinated in private.

