Players of PDB receiving the Bangabandhu Independence Day Volleyball Tournament-2021

Players of Bangladesh Power Development Board (PDB) receiving the Bangabandhu Independence Day Volleyball Tournament-2021 trophy from Sheikh Akhtar Hossain, member of Bangladesh Power Development Board (finance and Admin). The tournament organised by Bangladesh Volleyball Federation at the Shaheed Suhrawardi Indoor Stadium in Mirpur. PDB clinched the title winning the final match against Titash Club by 3-1 set on Thursday. photo: Observer DESK