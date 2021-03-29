Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 29 March, 2021, 4:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Tri-nation football in Nepal

Bangladesh, Nepal engage in final today

Published : Monday, 29 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh and Nepal national football teams will meet in the final of the Tri-nation football today (Monday) at 5:45 pm (Bangladesh Standard Time) at Dasharath Rangasala Stadium at Tripureshwar in Kathmandu.
The boys in red and greens defeated Uzbekistan by 1-0 in the first group match while played a goalless tie in the second match against host Nepal. With four points, visiting Bangladesh confirmed the final as group champion. Nepal, on the other hand, had another goalless draw against Uzbekistan and thus with two points from the two draw matches, it too moved to the final as the second top team.
Though a dress rehearsal had taken place in the last group match between the two on Saturday, none put full efforts in the match and that way it would not be easy to say which one would win the match in the final. But, the host will definitely get the advantage of home venue and support of home fans.
ANFA announced that the winners and runners-up will receive $5,000 and $3,000 correspondingly as cash prizes while the best player would receive $500. The man-of-the-match would get $250. The tri-nation football is supposed to help the teams self-analyse before the remaining matches of joint-qualifiers of FIFA World Cup and AFC Asian Cup.






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Top-ranked Barty wins
Ronaldo fumes after WC qualifying winner denied, Belgium held
Players of PDB receiving the Bangabandhu Independence Day Volleyball Tournament-2021
Bangladesh, Nepal engage in final today
Sodhi took the game away from us: Afif
Pakistan U-19 team to arrive Dhaka on April 12
Mahmudullah shots batsmen for debacle
Mustafiz not in BCB's Test plan, given NOC for IPL


Latest News
Venezuela calls Facebook suspension of Maduro 'digital totalitarianism'
UN in talks with China for unrestricted Xinjiang visit
BNP accuses govt of destabilising country
Quader urges people to be united against communal forces
Hefazat's day-long hartal ends amid violence, clashes
Stocks rebound on both bourses
Hasan urges madrasha teachers-students not to be used in yielding political interest
Mamata mocks Amit Shah's claim of winning most seats
DMP bans firecrackers, explosions during Shab-e-Barat
Shab-e-Barat on Monday night
Most Read News
Hefazat blocks Dhaka-Ctg highway; daylong hartal underway
BNP leader Nipun Roy detained by RAB
Hefazat-police clashes leave several injured in N'ganj
Driver killed in two trucks collision
RMCH surgeon Abdul Hannan dies of COVID-19
Attempt to murder case: Erfan Salim's bail stayed
Rail services of Dhaka with Sylhet snapped following pickets' attack
2 BRTC buses set on fire in Rajshahi
Brahmanbaria turns into battle-field, 2 killed
Myanmar security forces kill 114 protesters
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft