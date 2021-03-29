Bangladesh, Nepal engage in final today

Bangladesh and Nepal national football teams will meet in the final of the Tri-nation football today (Monday) at 5:45 pm (Bangladesh Standard Time) at Dasharath Rangasala Stadium at Tripureshwar in Kathmandu.

The boys in red and greens defeated Uzbekistan by 1-0 in the first group match while played a goalless tie in the second match against host Nepal. With four points, visiting Bangladesh confirmed the final as group champion. Nepal, on the other hand, had another goalless draw against Uzbekistan and thus with two points from the two draw matches, it too moved to the final as the second top team.

Though a dress rehearsal had taken place in the last group match between the two on Saturday, none put full efforts in the match and that way it would not be easy to say which one would win the match in the final. But, the host will definitely get the advantage of home venue and support of home fans.

ANFA announced that the winners and runners-up will receive $5,000 and $3,000 correspondingly as cash prizes while the best player would receive $500. The man-of-the-match would get $250. The tri-nation football is supposed to help the teams self-analyse before the remaining matches of joint-qualifiers of FIFA World Cup and AFC Asian Cup.









