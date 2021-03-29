Pakistan U-19 team to arrive Dhaka on April 12

The Pakistan Under-19 team is expected to reach Bangladesh on April 12 for a bilateral series against Bangladesh Under-19 team.

The series consists of a four-day and five-match one-day series. All of the matches of the series will be held in two venues- Sylhet International Cricket Stadium and Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

Ahead of boarding Bangladesh flight, the Pakistan youths will have a 10-day camp in Lahore. They will be vaccinated ahead of landing Dhaka.

After reaching Dhaka, the Pakistan team will travel to Sylhet straightway. They will stay quarantine there before starting their practice session.

The only four-dayer of the series will be held from April 19-22 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. The first three one-day matches of the five-match series will also be held at the same venue on April 26, 28 and 30.

They will then travel back to Dhaka and will play the rest of the two matches on May 3 and 5 at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. -BSS





