Mahmudullah shots batsmen for debacle

Bangladesh T20i skipper Mahmudullah Riyad blamed batsmen for losing the 1st match of the three-match T20i series against New Zealand on Sunday, but he praised his teammates for their positive intent.

"Bowlers did fantastic job. Nasum had a great debut," Mahmudullah said in post-match virtual press meet. "But again, the name of frustration is batting".

"It's not possible to manage a big score if you keep losing wickets at regular intervals. In order to win the 2nd match our batting unit needs to click," the captain expressed his belief.

Batting first New Zealand piled up 210 runs losing three wickets but Bangladesh batters found it impossible to sustain in the same wicket. All top order whiffers failed to negotiate but Afif Hossain and Mohammad Saifuddin kept swinging their bat in the late-middle order. Mahmudullah was very pleased with their fight back. He said, "The only positive aspect the positive intent among players".

"You can be wrapped-up within 100 and 120 in T20 cricket but if you can show that you want to win, then it might create a chance," he added.

Debutant Nasum Ahmed was the only Bangladesh bowlers to be mentioned specially. Rest of the Bangladesh orb throwers were below par in terms of their standard. But still the captain backed his bowlers. "Bowlers did well and I can't blame them," Mahmudullah claimed".

"We allowed few boundaries due to sloppy fielding. If the target could be anything around 190, I think we could be able to chase. But you can't win a match losing too many wickets at once. We are repeating same mistake over and over again," he sighed.

He believed that the absence of Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Tamim Iqbal is a great chance for new comers. "I think it's a great chance for bowlers. Specially for Naim, Afif and two debutants. It's a chance for them to show the world," he explained.

Afif, the most successful Bangladesh player in terms of batting perspective, also showed his frustration for batting failure of his team mates. He said, "I think it was a very good wicket for batting. Because the ground at State is comparatively smaller which was good for batters".

"Their batsmen picked the benefit of the ground nicely. We possibly also could do better since this score is chaseable at such a ground," he stated.

