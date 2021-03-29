Video
Monday, 29 March, 2021
Mustafiz not in BCB's Test plan, given NOC for IPL

Published : Monday, 29 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Sports Reporter

After Shakib Al Hasan, BCB has given No Objection Certificate (NOC) to speedster Mustafizur Rahman to play the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Shakib already reached in India to join Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) tent, who withdrew his name from forthcoming Sri Lanka tour to play IPL. The all-rounder takes IPL as the platform of his preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup, which will be held in October this year in India.
After raising question about Shakib's decision, Mustafiz sent the ball to BCB's court. He said that if BCB doesn't consider him for Test, then he will follow BCB's instruction regarding playing in the IPL. BCB now confirmed that the Fizz is not in its plan for red-ball affairs and allowed Mustafiz to go to India.
"Mustafiz is not in our plan for Tests against Sri Lanka," BCB Chief Selector Minhazul Abedin Nannu told media on Sunday. "So, we have given him NOC for IPL".
"Playing there will be good for him. He'll be able to gather more experiences," he hoped.
IPL franchise Rajsthan Royals roped in Mustafiz at his base price of INR 1 crore, in the IPL 2021 auction.
Mustafiz played IPL in 2016, 2017 and 2018 earlier. He represented Sunrisers Hyderabad in his earlier two stints and played for Mumbai Indians in 2018. The pace sensation played 24 IPL matches so far and scalped as many wickets with a best bowling figure of three for 16.




