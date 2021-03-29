Video
Monday, 29 March, 2021
Sports

Bangabandhu Bangladesh Games

All are prepared for a successful arrangement: BOA

Published : Monday, 29 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) Secretary General Syed Shahed Reza speaks in a press briefing on Sunday. photo: Boa

Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) Secretary General Syed Shahed Reza, on Sunday in a press briefing, said that all the works were done and everyone related were prepared for a successful arrangement of the Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games scheduled to be held from 1 to 10 April.
The BOA is arranging the prestigious sporting event with a view to mark the golden jubilee of the country and to commemorate the occasion of the centennial birth anniversary of the founding leader of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The Logo and Mascot of the games were unveiled in March last year as Bangladesh Games was actually to be arranged last year which was unfortunately not possible due to an outbreak of Coronavirus disease at home and abroad.
Mr Reza said, "All the 29 venues in seven divisional cities and the capital city are ready to host the games. The games will be hosted under full scale scrutiny of Covid-19. BOA has taken all the required steps to hold the games under an effective vigilance plan against the Covid-19 and a high profile medical committee have been formed to face any situation."
He gladly said, "Our sports loving Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the games over digital platform."
"A total of 5300 athletes will vie for the 1271 medals of 378 events of 31 disciplines and I hope that the games will produce the future stars who will bring laurels for the country," said BOA Secretary General.
The torch of the games will be ignited at Tungipara, the birth place of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The president of Bangladesh Olympic Association, General Aziz Ahmed will ignite the torch that will be carried to the capital with a colourful motor rally.
Along with Mr Reza, BOA Vice President Sheikh Bashir Ahmed, Deputy Secretary Generals Ashikur Rahman Miku and Asaduzzaman Kohinoor and Treasurer Kazi Razibuddin Ahmed Chapol were present in the press conference held at the Dutch Bangla Bank Auditorium of BOA in Dhaka.


