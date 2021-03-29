Video
Bangladesh tour of New Zealand 2021

Strange eleven, ugly display; Bangladesh fiascos continue

Published : Monday, 29 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Sports Reporter

New Zealand's Devon Conway (L) pats Will Young on the shoulder as he is dismissed for 53 runs during the first Twenty20 international cricket match between New Zealand and Bangladesh at Seddon Park in Hamilton on March 28, 2021. photo: AFP

Bangladesh with too many irregular faces in the playing eleven lost the opener of the three-match T20i series against New Zealand by 66 runs on Sunday.
Guests preferred to chase winning the toss awarding two new caps- pacer Shoriful Islam and left arm orthodox Nasum Ahmed. In absence of Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim also remained side-line for mysterious reasons though commentators claimed that the wicketkeeper batsman sustain shoulder injury. But no confirmation came officially.
Bangladesh didn't consider experienced Al-Amin Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat and Mehidy Miraz! Mustafizur Rahman and Saifuddin were the two frontline bowlers in the playing squad and both of them were beaten brutally. Shoriful was the most expensive among Bangladesh bowlers, who remained wicketless conceding 50 runs from stipulated four overs. Another debutant Nasum however, paid for the faith on him and was solitary Bangladesh bowler to seize respect from New Zealand batsmen. He hunted two wickets allowing 30 runs. It could be three if Shoriful could balance himself from touching the rope. The easy catch converted into fifty and Devon Conway got a life to push on accelerator.
New Zealand lost two openers within 53 runs but 103-run's 3rd wicket stand between Conway and Will Young, by virtue of couple of drop catches, built the skyscraper. The Player of the Match Conway remained unbeaten with 92 runs while Glenn Philips went not out scoring 24. Besides, Young amassed 53 runs and Martin Guptill gathered 35 as hosts set mammoth total of 210 losing three wickets.
Nasum took two while another spinner Mahedi claimed the rest one New Zealand wicket.
Chasing a huge target, Bangladesh lost Liton Das cheaply, who departed playing one boundary shot. Blackcaps leggy Ish Sodhi came and stroke one after another. He took four Bangladesh wickets in his consecutive four overs. Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun and Mahedi also failed to read the enigma of Shodi. Good looking Naim cut at 27. But Afif Hossain Dhrubo and Saifuddin were good enough with the bat in the late middle order but it was too late! Afif fell five short of a fifty while Saif stayed unbeaten collecting 35 runs as Bangladesh could manage 144 runs losing four wickets.
The next matches of the series are staled to be held on March 30 and April 1 respectively.


« PreviousNext »

