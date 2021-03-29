Video
Monday, 29 March, 2021, 4:24 AM
8 student leaders remanded in 2 police cases

Published : Monday, 29 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Court Correspondent

Eight leaders and activists of Chhatra Adhikar Parishad, an organization led by former DUCSU VP Nurul Haque Nuru, were placed on remand for several days on Sunday in two separate cases filed with Motijheel and Shahbagh police stations relating to series of clashes with police during the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain sent those to police custody for four days in a case filed with the Shahbagh Police Station against them.
They are Joint Convener Robiul Hasan, Dhaka College unit General Secretary Al Amin, City unit joint secretary Md Sajal and its activist Nazmul Karim Sohagh.
The other accused are Joint Convener Al Amin, central committee member Ibrahim, its activist Saiful Islam and  Shakiluzzaman.


