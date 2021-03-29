Video
Gayeshwar claims Nipun Roy arrested

Published : Monday, 29 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Staff Correspondent 

Police has arrested Advocate Nipun Roy Chowdhury, a member of the BNP's executive committee and member secretary of the Women and Children's Rights Forum on Sunday.
Nipun Roy's father-in-law and BNP National Standing Committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy confirmed the matter and said, "At around 3:55pm she was taken from her Rayerbazar home in the capital."
"I am in Jashore now, I was told on the phone that some girls had picked her up. I do not know where she was taken," Gayeshwar added.
Meanwhile, Tejgaon Division Deputy Commissioner (DC) Harun ur Rashid told the media, "We have to find out. As far as I know, no such person has been arrested by any police station in my area."


