SC stays HC bail to Irfan Salim for four weeks

The Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division on Sunday stayed for four weeks a High Court verdict that granted bail to Irfan Salim, son of Dhaka-7 lawmaker Haji Md Salim, in a case filed over assaulting a navy officer and his wife in the capital's Dhanmondi on October 25 last year.

As a result, Irfan cannot be freed now following the stay order, said the state counsel.

Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division Justice Obaidul Hassan passed the stay order after hearing a petition filed by the State seeking stay on the HC bail.

Besides, the Chamber Judge Court asked the state to file a regular leave-to-appeal against the HC verdict in four weeks. Lawyer Sayeed Ahmed Raja appeared for Irfan Salim while Additional Attorney General Sheikh Md Morshed represented the state.





