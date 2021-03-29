Video
SC stays HC bail to Irfan Salim for four weeks

Published : Monday, 29 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Staff Correspondent

The Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division on Sunday stayed for four weeks a High Court verdict that granted bail to Irfan Salim, son of Dhaka-7 lawmaker Haji Md Salim, in a case filed over assaulting a navy officer and his wife in the capital's Dhanmondi on October 25 last year.
As a result, Irfan cannot be freed now following the stay order, said the state counsel.
Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division Justice Obaidul Hassan passed the stay order after hearing a petition filed by the State seeking stay on the HC bail.
Besides, the Chamber Judge Court asked the state to file a regular leave-to-appeal against the HC verdict in four weeks. Lawyer Sayeed Ahmed Raja appeared for Irfan Salim while Additional Attorney General Sheikh Md Morshed represented the state.


