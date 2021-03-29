Pirojpur Mayor, wife get bail in graft case

The High Court (HC) on Sunday granted anticipatory bail to Pirojpur Sadar Municipality Mayor Md Habibur Rahman Malek and his wife Neela Rahman in two separate graft cases filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

The HC, however, asked the couple to surrender in five weeks before the trial court in the cases.

The HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Mohi Uddin Shamim granted the anticipatory bail after hearing two separate petitions filed by Makek and Neela seeking bail in the cases.

During the hearing, the accused appeared before the HC bench.

Lawyer Sheikh Awsafur Rahman Bulu appeared for the accused petitioners while lawyer AKM Fazlul Hoque stood for the ACC.







