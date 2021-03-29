Hefazat demands Hathazari OC’s removal, Ctg sees slack hartal

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 28: Hefazat-e-Islam Ameer Junayed Babunagari on Sunday demanded removal of Officer-in-Charge of Hathazari Police Station for opening fire on students without any provocation.

Babunagari placed his demand at a press conference held at Tribeni point of Chattogram-Khagrachari Road on Sunday afternoon. He also demanded treatment of injured students by the government.

Meanwhile, life in the port city Chattogram was quite normal during hartal on Sunday. The demonstrators put up barricades on the Chattogram-Khagrachhari Road resulting in the disruption of communication between Chattogram and Khagrachari.

Besides, the students of Patiya Madrasa erected barricade on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Road during hartal. As a result, communication between Chattogram, Cox's Bazar and Bandarban was disrupted.

According to Hathazari police, demonstrators including the students and teachers of Hathazari Madrasa attacked the Hathazari Police Station, Land Office at the end of their Friday Prayer. The demonstrators ransacked the police station, police said. In retaliation, the Hathazari police opened fire on the mob. As a result, at least ten demonstrators were injured.

Hefazat-e-Islam, the only platform for more than ten lakh Qawmi followers in the country is now being led by anti-government faction.

On May 5, 2013, thousands of members of Hefazat, a Qawmi madrasa-based Islamist organisation, clashed with law enforcers and ruling Awami League men, turning Motijheel and Paltan areas into a battlefield.

The Hefazat first appeared on the scene in 2009 by protesting a draft national women development policy that provided equal inheritance rights to women.

A year later, it demanded cancellation of a proposed national education policy that focused on secular curriculum for schools and colleges.

In 2013, Hefazat, headquartered in Darul Uloom Moinul Islam Madrasa in Chattogram, Hathazari, became the main force opposing the Shahbagh Gonojagoron Mancha.





