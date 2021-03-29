Video
Monday, 29 March, 2021, 4:24 AM
Book Fair: Number of visitors and sales slide

Published : Monday, 29 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Tausiful Islam, from DU

Ekhushey Book Fair in the capital sees a few visitors on Sunday amid a nationwide dawn-to-dusk hartal called by Hifazat-e Islam. photo : Observer

Ekhushey Book Fair in the capital sees a few visitors on Sunday amid a nationwide dawn-to-dusk hartal called by Hifazat-e Islam. photo : Observer

Both the number of visitors and sales have decreased on the eleventh day of the country's biggest month-long book fair on the premises of Bangla Academy and Shuhrwardy Uddyan due to the rise of Corona infection and tense situation of the country.
Most of the publishers expressed worry about the downturn in sales this year.
On the eleventh consecutive day of the fair Sunday, 122 new titles were launched on Sunday. A total of 1,381 works arrived so far.
The publishers and sales representatives think the announcement of the protest programme and hartal call are keeping visitors away from the fair.
Since the book fair begun, some clashes amongst student organizations took place near the venue of the book fair on the Dhaka University campus and in Shahbagh. In such a situation, it seems that many visitors are not willing to face any untoward situation.
Other than this, sales representatives of various publication think that the ongoing heat wave also has a negative impact on the book lovers. Talking to a number of publishers, this correspondent learnt that the publishing houses are counting loses.
Many said that they will not be able to realize even the investment, let alone profit.
Apart from this, most of the people who are aware of corona infection are reluctant to visit the fair. They are more likely to buy books from online based book shops.
Jasim Uddin,  manager of Shobdoshoily publishing house,  said that already slump has arrived on the book fair.
"We cannot bear the cost of daily snacks with the money we earn this year, let alone the whole cost," he added.
Md Hasaibur Rahman, a sales representative of Annesa Prakashana, figured out lack of publicity, adverse situation and tense state of country as the key reasons for the downfall of the visitors.
"A large portion of readers left Dhaka city from the outset of the corona pandemic," he said.
Mizanur Rahman, publisher of Shova Prakash, told Daily Observer: "Sixty to seventy percent of the publishers will count loss this year."
He further added that the amount we gave to the authority of Bangla Academy for the allotment of our pavilions are yet to be earned.
The publisher already told his stall attendants to leave the job if they want.
He said, "I told them to leave the job if they want with four thousand taka on the ninth day whereas it is seven thousand taka for the month-long service."
Shahadat Hossen, publisher of Annesha Prakashan, said the visitors are zero in number if I compare it with that of the last year.
Only a few publishing houses were seen surrounded by visitors as the young writers and influential authors have published their works from those publications.
The fair remains open for the visitors from 3 pm  till 9 pm on the weekdays. On holidays and weekends, it remain open from 11 pm till 9 pm.


