BD pushes for access to regional road link from India in Hasina-Modi meet

Sheikh Hasina has solicited Narendra Modi's support for direct road link to Thailand besides Nepal and Bhutan.

Both leaders agreed to an early operationalisation of the BBIN Motor Vehicles Agreement through expeditious signing of the Enabling MoU for Bangladesh, India, and

Nepal to commence the movement of goods and passengers, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said.

"Bangladesh wants greater access to Nepal and Bhutan by using India's land. Therefore, Bangladesh asked for India's permission to use some new routes," he said at a press conference after a bilateral meeting in Dhaka on Saturday.

The distance, time and cost for Bangladesh to send goods to Nepal will decrease and Bangladesh's export capacity will increase if the initiative bears fruit. Bangladesh expressed its eagerness to be a partner in the trilateral highway project of India, Myanmar and Thailand.

Dhaka also sought rail connectivity with Thimphu through the newly inaugurated Chilahati-Haldibari route to facilitate rail connectivity with Bhutan.

The Indian prime minister arrived in Dhaka on a two-day visit on Friday to join the celebrations of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence.

He also visited temples in Satkhira and Gopalganj and Bangabandhu's Mausoleum in Tungipara. Hasina welcomed him to her office on the second day of his visit. They had a private discussion before heading their delegations in the bilateral meeting.

Five memoranda of understanding were also signed to enhance cooperation in disaster management, trade, IT and sports among other fields.

The two leaders inaugurated virtually several projects, including extended development work of Rabindra Bhawan Kuthibari at Shilaidaha in Kushtia and three border haats or markets. Momen said at the press briefing at Sonargaon hotel that Modi's visit was mainly for the celebrations, but the two sides held meaningful, multidimensional and wide-ranging discussion that, he believes, will strengthen bilateral cooperation.

To enhance trade, both prime ministers underscored the need for removal of non-tariff barriers, the foreign minister said. -bdnews24.com







