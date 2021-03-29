Circular regarding school closure till May 22 issued

The government has issued a circular on extension of the closure of educational institutions on Sunday.

All kinds of educational institutions including government and non- government primary schools and kindergartens of the country will remain closed till May 22 to protect the students from the new variants of the novel coronavirus as the infections of the deadly virus are increasing rapidly in the country.

The circular issued by the Primary and Mass Education Ministry says the students will stay at home during this time and continue online education activities, said the circular. According to the circular, students have to abide by the health guidelines and regulations issued by the Ministry of Health and the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

However, the parents will have to give their children safe accommodation and the local administration will monitor it closely.

In addition, the headmasters of the concerned schools will ensure that their students are studying their textbooks at their place of residence, through the parents.

Previously the Education Ministry had declared that they would open the educational institutions at the end of this month, but the recent surge of Covid-19 cases led them to reconsider the decision.







