BANKING EVENTS

BANKING EVENTS

Bank Asia Executive Committee Chairman Rumee A Hossain inaugurating phone call based (any phone) banking service "Voice Banking" on the occasion of Golden Jubilee of Independence of Bangladesh. Directors Romana Rouf Chowdhury, Helal Ahmed Chowdhury, Managing Director Md. Arfan Ali, HISHAB Ltd Chief Sales Officer Mio Ahmed, HISHAB Ltd Chief Evangelist Officer Hiroki Watanabe, among others present at the event. AI Company HISHAB has built its dialogue engine to enable "Voice Banking" service which runs in Telephony Artificial Neural Network. The engine will recognize the voice of the caller regardless of the Bangla accent and will be able to follow customers' instructions over the phone and serve the purpose of the bank client. photo: BankSoutheast Bank Vice-Chairperson Duluma Ahmed (Chief Guest) along with Member of Parliament, Dhaka-18, Mohammad Habib Hasan, Southeast Bank Managing Director M. Kamal Hossain, Southeast Bank Advisor Zakir Ahmed Khan, Sponsor Shareholder Farzana Azim, officials and invited guests, inaugurating its relocated Uttara Branch to Arhams, Plot No- 79, Sector- 7 on Dhaka-Mymensingh Main Road, Uttara C/A recently. photo: Bank