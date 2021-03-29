

Mercantile Bank opens 5 sub-branches

Five sub-branches are Sindurpur sub-branch and Academy Road sub-branch in Feni, Kalishuri Bazar sub-branch in Patuakhali, Dakpara sub-branch in Keraniganj, Dhaka and Chatipatti sub-branch in Cumilla.

M. Amanullah, Vice Chairman of the bank inaugurated Dakpara sub-branch in Keraniganj by cutting ribbon.

Bank's Managing Director and CEO Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury opened the banking activities of five sub-branches virtually by cutting ribbon in a ceremony arranged at the Head Office of the bank.

Al-Haj Akram Hossain (Humayun), Vice Chairman, A.K.M. Shaheed Reza, Chairman, Mercantile Bank Foundation; M A Khan Belal, Chairman, Mercantile Bank Securities Ltd., A. S. M. Feroz Alam and Mohammad Abdul Awal, Directors of the bank joined the programme virtually.

Mati Ul Hasan, Additional Managing Director of the bank wrapped up the event. Guests and valued customers of the bank, DMDs, five HOBs of controlling branch of the sub-branches, in-charges of the sub-branches, Regional Heads and senior executives were connected virtually on the occasion.





Mercantile Bank Ltd launched five Sub-branches across the country to provide banking services to the customers. Bank's Chairman Morshed Alam, MP virtually inaugurated the sub-branches as the chief guest Sunday, says a press release.Five sub-branches are Sindurpur sub-branch and Academy Road sub-branch in Feni, Kalishuri Bazar sub-branch in Patuakhali, Dakpara sub-branch in Keraniganj, Dhaka and Chatipatti sub-branch in Cumilla.M. Amanullah, Vice Chairman of the bank inaugurated Dakpara sub-branch in Keraniganj by cutting ribbon.Bank's Managing Director and CEO Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury opened the banking activities of five sub-branches virtually by cutting ribbon in a ceremony arranged at the Head Office of the bank.Al-Haj Akram Hossain (Humayun), Vice Chairman, A.K.M. Shaheed Reza, Chairman, Mercantile Bank Foundation; M A Khan Belal, Chairman, Mercantile Bank Securities Ltd., A. S. M. Feroz Alam and Mohammad Abdul Awal, Directors of the bank joined the programme virtually.Mati Ul Hasan, Additional Managing Director of the bank wrapped up the event. Guests and valued customers of the bank, DMDs, five HOBs of controlling branch of the sub-branches, in-charges of the sub-branches, Regional Heads and senior executives were connected virtually on the occasion.