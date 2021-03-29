Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 29 March, 2021, 4:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Singer holds candle light vigil in honour of March 25 martyrs

Published : Monday, 29 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Business Desk

Singer holds candle light vigil in honour of March 25 martyrs

Singer holds candle light vigil in honour of March 25 martyrs

Singer Bangladesh Ltd paid homage to the martyrs and war heroes on the black night of 25 March through a candle lit vigil. Approximately 5000 Singer employees from Singer Bangladesh Head Office and 430 Singer retail stores across Bangladesh participated in the vigil. Singer has taken year-long initiatives to mark the occasion of the 50 Years of Independence. The vigil was a part of their initiatives.
Managing Director and CEO of Singer Bangladesh LimitedMr. MHM Fairoz, along with other top officials and executives held the vigil at Singer Head office in Dhaka. Simultaneously, branch managers and shop staffs of Singer Mega and Singer Plus shops all over the country lit candles and observed 1-minute silence at 6.30 PM. They stood in front of their respective shops during the vigil.
25 March brings horrifying memories to the nation and it is observed as a Black Night. Aftermath of that night gave birth to the nation - Bangladesh. Over the course of 50 years since independence, Bangladesh has steadily developed in all sectors including trade, commerce and industrialization. Singer as a company has been present in this region for over 116 years and a proud witness to this glorifying journey of Bangladesh. Hence, Singer commemorated the Black night with the message that - the light of independence sways all darkness.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Mercantile Bank opens 5 sub-branches
Singer holds candle light vigil in honour of March 25 martyrs
Pandemic upsurge hits Europe recovery hopes
India offers 49 rural technologies to Bangladesh
EBL wins Asiamoney best domestic bank award-2021
Australia ends pandemic wage subsidy despite job loss warnings
Business Events


Latest News
Venezuela calls Facebook suspension of Maduro 'digital totalitarianism'
UN in talks with China for unrestricted Xinjiang visit
BNP accuses govt of destabilising country
Quader urges people to be united against communal forces
Hefazat's day-long hartal ends amid violence, clashes
Stocks rebound on both bourses
Hasan urges madrasha teachers-students not to be used in yielding political interest
Mamata mocks Amit Shah's claim of winning most seats
DMP bans firecrackers, explosions during Shab-e-Barat
Shab-e-Barat on Monday night
Most Read News
Hefazat blocks Dhaka-Ctg highway; daylong hartal underway
BNP leader Nipun Roy detained by RAB
Hefazat-police clashes leave several injured in N'ganj
Driver killed in two trucks collision
RMCH surgeon Abdul Hannan dies of COVID-19
Attempt to murder case: Erfan Salim's bail stayed
Rail services of Dhaka with Sylhet snapped following pickets' attack
2 BRTC buses set on fire in Rajshahi
Brahmanbaria turns into battle-field, 2 killed
Myanmar security forces kill 114 protesters
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft