

Singer holds candle light vigil in honour of March 25 martyrs

Managing Director and CEO of Singer Bangladesh LimitedMr. MHM Fairoz, along with other top officials and executives held the vigil at Singer Head office in Dhaka. Simultaneously, branch managers and shop staffs of Singer Mega and Singer Plus shops all over the country lit candles and observed 1-minute silence at 6.30 PM. They stood in front of their respective shops during the vigil.

25 March brings horrifying memories to the nation and it is observed as a Black Night. Aftermath of that night gave birth to the nation - Bangladesh. Over the course of 50 years since independence, Bangladesh has steadily developed in all sectors including trade, commerce and industrialization. Singer as a company has been present in this region for over 116 years and a proud witness to this glorifying journey of Bangladesh. Hence, Singer commemorated the Black night with the message that - the light of independence sways all darkness.











Singer Bangladesh Ltd paid homage to the martyrs and war heroes on the black night of 25 March through a candle lit vigil. Approximately 5000 Singer employees from Singer Bangladesh Head Office and 430 Singer retail stores across Bangladesh participated in the vigil. Singer has taken year-long initiatives to mark the occasion of the 50 Years of Independence. The vigil was a part of their initiatives.Managing Director and CEO of Singer Bangladesh LimitedMr. MHM Fairoz, along with other top officials and executives held the vigil at Singer Head office in Dhaka. Simultaneously, branch managers and shop staffs of Singer Mega and Singer Plus shops all over the country lit candles and observed 1-minute silence at 6.30 PM. They stood in front of their respective shops during the vigil.25 March brings horrifying memories to the nation and it is observed as a Black Night. Aftermath of that night gave birth to the nation - Bangladesh. Over the course of 50 years since independence, Bangladesh has steadily developed in all sectors including trade, commerce and industrialization. Singer as a company has been present in this region for over 116 years and a proud witness to this glorifying journey of Bangladesh. Hence, Singer commemorated the Black night with the message that - the light of independence sways all darkness.