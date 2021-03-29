Video
Pandemic upsurge hits Europe recovery hopes

Published : Monday, 29 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM

PARIS, March 28: An upsurge in new coronavirus cases is forcing governments across Europe into new, damaging lockdowns that threaten to delay a much hoped-for return to growth, economists say.
The plan was that mass vaccination programmes would turn the tide on the pandemic, allowing locked-down consumers free rein after months penned up at home.
Instead the virus has embarked on a third wave which is proving more difficult to bring under        control.
French President Emmanuel Macron warned Thursday that the European Union would have to do more and beef up its already massive 750 billion euro ($885 billion) virus recovery fund as a result.
The EU had made a major effort after the first wave last year, Macron said, but "following the second and third waves... we will no doubt have to add to our response".    -AFP


