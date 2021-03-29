India offers 49 rural technologies to Bangladesh

BENGALURU, March 28: Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and ThinkThrough Consulting Bangladesh has partnered to jointly promote and commercialize grassroot technologies developed in India and Bangladesh.

The announcement was made as part of the Rural Technology Action Group (RuTAG) commercialization programme, on the sidelines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh.

A bouquet of 49 technologies received under the RuTAG programme will be offered to industry, social startups, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in Bangladesh, FICCI said in a statement.

These technologies have been developed at RuTAG centres housed across seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) in India and focus on problems associated with marginal communities in rural areas.

The technologies are across a wide range of sectors including environment, agriculture and farming, textiles, manufacturing, food processing, and aquaculture among others.

Besides technology transfer, capacity building support and virtual training sessions will also be provided to Bangladesh entrepreneurs to seamlessly absorb the Indian technologies.

"Through the RuTAG Program, FICCI remains committed to scale Indian innovations in BIMSTEC countries with a special focus on Bangladesh. Bangladesh has been a long-standing development partner of India and there is tremendous potential for our nations on collaborating on the technology front," said Sanjay Nayak, chair, FICCI S&T Committee. -Mint











