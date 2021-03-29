Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 29 March, 2021, 4:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Australia ends pandemic wage subsidy despite job loss warnings

Published : Monday, 29 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

SYDNEY, March 28: Australia on Sunday ended a pandemic wage subsidy scheme despite official warnings that up to 150,000 people could lose their jobs as a result.
The so-called JobKeeper scheme, which initially saw Aus$1,500 (around US$1,150) a fortnight paid to staff via their employers, was announced last March after Australia imposed a nationwide shutdown that left thousands queueing outside unemployment offices.
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the programme had been an "economic lifeline" that has achieved the aim "of saving lives and saving livelihoods" over the past year.
He told reporters in Melbourne there was "no doubt that there will be some businesses that will continue to do it tough" but the subsidies were always designed to be "temporary".
Australia's unemployment rate fell to 5.8 per cent in February -- down from 7.5 per cent in July -- but the Treasury estimates between 100,000 and 150,000 jobs could be lost as a result of the change.
Australian Council of Trade Unions president Michele O'Neil said many more workers were likely to see their hours and pay slashed.
"1.1 million workers face an uncertain future without the JobKeeper wage subsidy, which has prevented catastrophic job losses during the pandemic and is now being ripped away," she said.
"Cutting off JobKeeper while so many workers are still reliant on it is both cruel and counter-productive to our economic recovery."
At the height of the crisis, the scheme was supporting almost four million jobs. Officials twice extended the programme over the past 12 months, albeit at lower rates as the spread of Covid-19 was brought under control and the economy began to recover.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Mercantile Bank opens 5 sub-branches
Singer holds candle light vigil in honour of March 25 martyrs
Pandemic upsurge hits Europe recovery hopes
India offers 49 rural technologies to Bangladesh
EBL wins Asiamoney best domestic bank award-2021
Australia ends pandemic wage subsidy despite job loss warnings
Business Events


Latest News
Venezuela calls Facebook suspension of Maduro 'digital totalitarianism'
UN in talks with China for unrestricted Xinjiang visit
BNP accuses govt of destabilising country
Quader urges people to be united against communal forces
Hefazat's day-long hartal ends amid violence, clashes
Stocks rebound on both bourses
Hasan urges madrasha teachers-students not to be used in yielding political interest
Mamata mocks Amit Shah's claim of winning most seats
DMP bans firecrackers, explosions during Shab-e-Barat
Shab-e-Barat on Monday night
Most Read News
Hefazat blocks Dhaka-Ctg highway; daylong hartal underway
BNP leader Nipun Roy detained by RAB
Hefazat-police clashes leave several injured in N'ganj
Driver killed in two trucks collision
RMCH surgeon Abdul Hannan dies of COVID-19
Attempt to murder case: Erfan Salim's bail stayed
Rail services of Dhaka with Sylhet snapped following pickets' attack
2 BRTC buses set on fire in Rajshahi
Brahmanbaria turns into battle-field, 2 killed
Myanmar security forces kill 114 protesters
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft