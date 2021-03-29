Business Events

Omera LPG observed the 50th Independence Day of Bangladesh recently arranging a special tribute scribing Bangladesh at 50 (in Bangla) using 2310 cylinders at its Mongla plant. This is the 1st time ever, anything like this has happened in the World. Omera LPG has created history in the books of time to make our country's name more glorified. European technology based Omera LPG Company currently have 4 plants in Bangladesh.Islamic Finance and Investment Limited (IFIL) Chairman Rezakul Haider presiding over 279th meeting of the Board of Directors of the IFIL at its Tejgaon head office on Sunday. March 28. The meeting attended by Vice Chairmen of the Board Anwar Hossain Chowdhury and K.B.M. Moin Uddin Chisty, Executive Committee Chairman Liaquat Hossain Moghul among others approved a number of investment proposals.