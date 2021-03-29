Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 29 March, 2021, 4:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Saudi Arabia unveils campaign to tackle climate change

Published : Monday, 29 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

RIYADH, Mar 28: Top crude exporter Saudi Arabia on Saturday unveiled a sweeping campaign to tackle climate change and reduce carbon emissions, including a plan to plant billions of trees in the coming decades.
The OPEC kingpin seems an unlikely champion of clean energy, but the "Saudi Green Initiative" aims to reduce emissions by generating half of its energy from renewables by 2030, de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said.
Saudi Arabia also plans to plant 10 billion trees in the kingdom in the coming decades, he said in a statement released by the official SPA news agency.
Riyadh also plans to work with other Arab states on a "Middle East Green Initiative" to plant an additional 40 billion trees, in what would be the world's largest reforestation programme, he added.
"The kingdom, the region and the world needs to go much further and faster in combatting climate change," Prince Mohammed said.
"We reject the false choice between preserving the economy and protecting the environment."
The statement did not elaborate on how the mammoth plan would be executed in a largely desert landscape with extremely limited renewable water sources.
Saudi Arabia currently draws on oil and natural gas to both meet its own fast-growing power demand and desalinate its water -- which consumes huge quantities of oil daily.
The new initiatives are part of the prince's Vision 2030 plan to diversify the kingdom's oil-reliant economy.
Prince Mohammed said Saudi Arabia and the region face "significant climate challenges", including desertification, which poses an "immediate economic risk".    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Mercantile Bank opens 5 sub-branches
Singer holds candle light vigil in honour of March 25 martyrs
Pandemic upsurge hits Europe recovery hopes
India offers 49 rural technologies to Bangladesh
EBL wins Asiamoney best domestic bank award-2021
Australia ends pandemic wage subsidy despite job loss warnings
Business Events


Latest News
Venezuela calls Facebook suspension of Maduro 'digital totalitarianism'
UN in talks with China for unrestricted Xinjiang visit
BNP accuses govt of destabilising country
Quader urges people to be united against communal forces
Hefazat's day-long hartal ends amid violence, clashes
Stocks rebound on both bourses
Hasan urges madrasha teachers-students not to be used in yielding political interest
Mamata mocks Amit Shah's claim of winning most seats
DMP bans firecrackers, explosions during Shab-e-Barat
Shab-e-Barat on Monday night
Most Read News
Hefazat blocks Dhaka-Ctg highway; daylong hartal underway
BNP leader Nipun Roy detained by RAB
Hefazat-police clashes leave several injured in N'ganj
Driver killed in two trucks collision
RMCH surgeon Abdul Hannan dies of COVID-19
Attempt to murder case: Erfan Salim's bail stayed
Rail services of Dhaka with Sylhet snapped following pickets' attack
2 BRTC buses set on fire in Rajshahi
Brahmanbaria turns into battle-field, 2 killed
Myanmar security forces kill 114 protesters
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft