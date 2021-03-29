Video
Monday, 29 March, 2021
Workers-management synergy prevails in EPZs: Minister

Published : Monday, 29 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Business Correspondent

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Anisul Huq, MP, launching BEPZA Helpline for the EPZs workers at BEPZA Complex, in Dhaka on Sunday.

Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) always gives highest priority to the safety and security of the workers and it reflects through Workers-Owners-Management synergy prevailing in the EPZs (Export Processing Zones), said  Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs  Anisul Huq, MP.
He was making a statement as the chief guest while launching BEPZA Helpline for the EPZs workers at BEPZA Complex, in Dhaka on Sunday. His phone call was connected with all EPZs, according to a press release.
Law Minister said, the government has taken different initiatives to ensure rights and privileges of workers. Bangladesh has achieved a tremendous success in economic growth during the last decade under the leadership of the Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, He added.
The Minister said, Bangladesh has become an attractive destination for investment in Asia as well as global arena due to its' geo-regional location, the most inexpensive and easily trainable workforce and moderate production cost.
Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, as the special guest of the program, said that BEPZA is a unique organization to uphold the rights of the workers. Praising the initiative of BEPZA of launching helpline for the EPZ workers he said, other industrial units and organizations will be inspired to take such initiatives for the welfare of the workers.
Mentioning the scenario of Savar and Ashulia area of Dhaka before and after setting up EPZ he said, Dhaka EPZ transformed this area into an industrial belt. He praised the activities of BEPZA and wished its further success.
Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General Md Nazrul Islam, described on the background and purpose of the helpline (16128) in his welcome speech.
Dedicating this helpline for Mujib birth centenary he said, this is a milestone towards digital Bangladesh and to fulfill the commitment of the government to ensure workplace safety and workers' rights. It will help us in addressing the grievances and improving the working conditions effectively, he added.
Mentionable that, 423,000 Bangladeshi nationals are working in different enterprises of EPZs under BEPZA up to February 2021. BEPZA has achieved $ 5.52 billion investment and exported goods worth of $ 84,781 million since its inception.


