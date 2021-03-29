bKash introduces new feature for sending cash-gift

The practice of giving and receiving money as gifts on religious festivals like Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Azha, is a long tradition among the relatives, family members and even friends.

But the tradition has been digitalized with the passage of time.

With the touch of technology, it has become easier, hassle-free and more practical to send a gift to loved ones instantly. As a result, using Send Money of bKash to stay by the side of near and dear ones in special moments has got momentum.

bKash, the leading mobile financial service provider understands the human emotions that are connected to receiving personalized messages on cards.

bKash has launched a new feature on Send Money service with which 52 million bKash users will be able to send personalized greeting cards to their loved ones on special occasions besides sending money.

With these cards, customer can convey good wishes, express gratitude or share the emotion of love to the person he or she is sending money. Receiver can make his/her special moments more memorable and joyful by sharing the greeting card on social media platforms.

To do that, customer needs to find the 'Select your purpose' tab at the bottom of the screen after selecting a recipient for sending money in bKash app. User can choose any one from 'Send Money', 'Gift', 'Birthday', 'Wedding', 'Anniversary', 'Congratulations', 'Good Luck' and 'Thank You' options.

When a customer sends a gift on the occasion of someone's wedding, the 'wedding' icon has to be selected. Going to the next step by typing the amount of money, the 'Update your card message' icon will appear.

If the customer wants, he or she can keep the written message or write a new one. Then, customer needs to write the name in the 'Signature' part. In next step, Send Money will be completed by entering bKash pin.

























