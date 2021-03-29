Video
Home Business

Walton Day brings special benefits for shoppers

Published : Monday, 29 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Business Desk

The 'Digital Campaign Season-10' was launched through the 'Walton Day' celebrations on March 20 last.
Under the campaign's for the new season, Walton has announced some special benefits like sure cash vouchers worth of crores of taka for fridge, free products and so many on the purchase of its fridge, air conditioner or AC, television, washing machine and ceiling fan.
To mark the inception of Walton's journey on March 20 in about two decades ago, the Walton Day was held at the company's Corporate Office in the capital on Saturday (March 20) morning, says a compny statement.
By hoisting the national flag and Walton flag at Walton Corporate Office, Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited (WHIL) Managing Director Engineer Golam Murshed, inaugurated the celebration programme. In the function, a 21 feet long cake was cut and also balloons and white doves were released.
In addition, commencement of the 'Digital Campaign Season-10' was also announced on the occasion of Walton Day celebration.
During that time, WHIL's Additional Managing Director Abul Bashar Howlader, Deputy Managing Directors Nazrul Islam Sarker, Eva Rezwana, Emdadul Haque Sarker, Humayun Kabir and Shoyeb Hossain Nobel, Walton Plaza Trade's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mohammad Rayhan, WHIL Executive Directors SM Zahid Hasan, Uday Hakim, Amin Khan and Firoj Alam, Walton AC's CEO Tanvir Rahman, Refrigerator's CEO Anisur Rahman Mallick, TV's CEO Mostafa Nahid Hossain, Electrical Appliances CEO Sohel Rana and Home Appliances CEO Al Imran, among others, were also present.
As per the customers' benefits announced under the camapign's Season-10, a customer will get sure cash vouchers worth of maximum Tk 1 lakh on the purchase of Walton fridge as well as washing machine from any Walton Plaza or distributor outlet across the country. Apart from that benefit, crores of taka worth sure cash vouchers are also offered for all the customers.


