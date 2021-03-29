Govt plans area-based utility billing in cities

The government is planning to introduce area-based utility billing system in metropolitan areas for enabling people from low-income group to pay less than the higher-income and increasing revenue collection.

To this end, the government will divide all city corporations in different zones, including Dhaka and Chattogram cities, and introduce different utility bills, including electricity, gas, water and holding tax, as per the people's living standard.

BSS adds: Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister M Tajul Islam said it is logical to collect higher revenue from the elite areas as their income level is very high and they enjoy higher facilities than the other areas.

He said a kind of inequality is being created because equal prices are set everywhere irrespective of people different income structure.

The minister said the rate of revenue and cost of utility services should be increased for the people living in upper class areas. Fixing same bill for utility services, including revenue and holding tax, in lower facilitated areas is not logical, he said.

Praising the initiative, Dhaka University Professor Dr M Maksudur Rahman said this is a good decision and it will help increase the government revenue collection in urban areas and reduce the pressure on low income group.

"It is illogical to collect same amount of revenue from low income people and rich people at the metropolitan areas. In developed countries, people pay taxes and other bills as per their level of income.

Developing and least developed countries can not start the same practice due to mindset. Higher income group people of these countries always want to pay taxes and other bills in same payment structure," he added.

He s

aid in developed countries, generally the dwellers of posh areas pay higher taxes and other bills. "If the government can divide into zones in metropolitan areas, it will increase revenue collection and improve the living standard of city dwellers," he added.

Referring to a study, he said at slum areas people in Bangladesh is paying higher bills than the people in posh areas.

"At Korail slum area, people are paying for water 20 to 25 times more than the dwellers of Uttara area as the slum people are facing water crisis and they are procuring at Taka 10 to 15 per bucket. But at posh area, people are wasting water," he added.

He said this initiative will be a big challenge to divide the city into zones. Praising the move, Ainun Nishat, Professor Emeritus of BRAC University, said zone based utility billing system is exiting in developed countries, including the USA and the UK.



















