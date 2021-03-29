Bank CSR activities shrank by Tk 670m to Tk 4.55b in H2 '20

The CSR (Corporate Social Responsibilities) activities of the scheduled commercial banks dropped by worth Tk 670 million to Tk to 4.55 billion in the second half of 2020 compared to first half as the business and transactions were heavily disrupted due to the raging coronavirus pandemic.

As per Bangladesh Bank's (BB) latest statistics the amount of CSR fund banks spent was Tk 5.17 billion in the first half of last year from January to June. In the second half it sharply dropped. The CSR fund contributed by non-banking sector was Tk 74.3 million during this period.

Last year was a severely hit pandemic year demanding higher contribution from banks' CSR accounts to mitigate manifolds challenges. But as the figure suggests the contribution has sharply contracted when the demand for help was the most.

Looking at it separately, out of the country's 59 banks' total CSR fund of Tk 5.17 billion during last year's first half, over 96.21 per cent was contributed by private sector banks while the state owned banks did less than one per cent and foreign banks share was only 2.36 per cent.

The BB data said private banks spent Tk 4.36 billion during second half of 2020 while state owned banks spend only 42.6 million and foreign banks contributed Tk 106.3 million.

Banks spent the most on disaster affected people last year. It accounted for Tk2.68 billion which is 60 per cent of the total expenditure. The funding was mostly by way of donations to distribute blankets to the cold and the poor, distributing relief among flood-affected people and food to covid affected and unemployed people.

Most of which have been given as grants to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund. In addition, banks have been distributing blankets to affected people through various branch offices, NGOs and government agencies.

A big part of the fund went to support health sector. The banks have spent a total of Tk787.5 million in this sector, which is 17.48 per cent of the total expenditure. Most funds were released to provide medicine and treatment of Covid-19 affected people across the country.

It also includes money to buy masks, sanitizers and PPE for physicians and medical professionals, purchase of ambulance for quick treatment of infected people, prevention of corona in hospitals. The CSR has been spent by banks on procurement of medical equipment such as respiratory devices, testing kits etc. of the hospitals, besides providing medical assistance.

The third highest recipient of CSR funds is education sector. A total of Tk439 million has been spent on this account, which is 9.75 per cent of the total expenditure. Review of expenditure in this sector shows that CSR has been spent by banks mainly on providing scholarships to lower secondary, secondary, higher secondary, undergraduate and postgraduate students.

Moreover, expenditure has also been made on supplying various educational materials and developing infrastructure in the education sector. It accounted for Tk 401 million, which is 8.90 per cent of the entire funds. Donation to cultural sector included Tk 78 million and Tk 4.57 percent spend on various infrastructure development, the central bank review shows.















