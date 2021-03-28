Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 28 March, 2021, 2:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest RMCH surgery doctor Abdul Hannan dies of COVID-19      
Home Front Page

Biden suggests rival plan to China’s ‘Belt and Road’

Published : Sunday, 28 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

WASHINGTON, Mar 27: US President Joe Biden has suggested founding an initiative from "democratic" countries to rival China's trillion-dollar Belt and Road infrastructure initiative as tensions spike between the Asian power and Western nations.
Biden said late Friday that he floated the proposal in a phone call with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson amid a row over sanctions against abuses targeting the Uyghur minority in China's northwestern Xinjiang region.
"I suggested we should have, essentially, a similar initiative coming from the democratic states, helping those communities around the world that, in fact, need help," Biden told reporters, referring to Belt and Road.
Beijing's influence has grown in some nations in recent years through loans and projects under the initiative, raising concerns among regional powers and Western nations.
China has helped scores of countries build or develop roads, railways, dams and ports.  
President Xi Jingping    has promised to "pursue open, green and clean co-operation" under Belt and Road, yet Chinese banks have continued to finance coal projects as Beijing uses the initiative to make an overseas coal play.
Between 2000 and 2018, 23.1 percent of the $251 billion invested by China's two biggest policy banks on overseas energy projects was spent on coal projects, according to Boston University's database on China's global energy financing.
London, in its readout of the call between Biden and Johnson, did not mention the US president's proposal for a Western response to Belt and Road, but did note that the two leaders discussed "significant action" to impose sanctions on "human rights violators" in Xinjiang.
The European Union, Britain, Canada and the United States sanctioned several members of Xinjiang's political and economic hierarchy this week in coordinated action over the rights allegations, prompting retaliation from Beijing in the form of sanctions on individuals from the EU and UK.
Beijing, which insists the situation in Xinjiang is an "internal affair," announced sanctions Friday against nine British individuals and four entities, saying they had "maliciously spread lies and disinformation" over the treatment of the Uyghurs.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
One dead, bombs thrown as India begins voting in two eastern states
Police Firing: BNP announces two-day demo
Biden suggests rival plan to China’s ‘Belt and Road’
Transport owners to defy Hefazat’s hartal call today
Protesters-police clash leave  5 dead in B'baria
Hefazat stages demo in Ctg, calls hartal today  
Biden invites 40 leaders including PM Hasina to climate summit
BGB deployed after anti-Modi protests


Latest News
Truck crashed into police box; Man, son die
Hefazat-police clashes leave several injured in N'ganj
3 killed in Ctg road accident
Attempt to murder case: Erfan Salim's bail stayed
Reception accorded to 30 Indian members of Allied Force
RMCH surgery doctor Abdul Hannan dies of COVID-19
New Zealand thrash Bangladesh by 66 runs
Driver killed in two trucks collision
Suspected suicide bomber at Indonesia church wounds several
2 BRTC buses set on fire in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Post COVID Syndrome
For the warriors we have lost he fight against depression…
Joy of rooftop gardening
Modi pays homage to Bangabandhu in Tungipara
Hefazat blocks Dhaka-Ctg highway; daylong hartal underway
Modi offers prayers at Satkhira temple
Myanmar coup and anti-coup locked in ‘Make or Break’
Five killed as protesters clash with police, BGB in Brahmanbaria
Ex-minister Mahbubur Rahman passes away
No train to be permitted to stop at Brahmanbaria station
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft