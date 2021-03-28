Transport owners to defy Hefazat’s hartal call today

Transport leaders have decided to operate their vehicles, including buses, in the capital today (Sunday) despite Hefazat's call for hartal on the day.

The announcement came following an emergency meeting of Dhaka Sarak Paribahan Malik Samity (Dhaka Road Transport Owners' Association) held on Saturday with Samity's Secretary General Khandker Enayet Ullah in the chair, according to a press release of the samity.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Hindu-Bouddha-Christian Oikya Parishad on Saturday urged Hefazat-e-Islam to withdraw today's hartal as it coincides with Dol Purnima, a religious festival of the Hindu Community.

Rana Dasgupta, general secretary of the Parishad, made the appeal though a press statement. He hoped Hefazat would withdraw the hartal considering religious sentiment of the Hindu Community.

Hefazat-e Islam announced the hartal programme on Friday night, protesting the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and police

action on their leaders and activists in front of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque after Juma Prayers on Friday.

The Hefazat leaders on Saturday organized a protest programme in front of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.

Addressing the rally, Hefazat's Dhaka City President Junaed Al Habib said they would not allow vehicles to ply the city road during hartal hours.

In the press release, Dhaka Sarak Paribahan Malik Samity said people will face immense sufferings if hartal is enforced on Sunday. At the same time, the transport owners will have to count huge loss for the hartal programme, the release added.

They urged all transport owners to operate their vehicles today (Sunday).





