Sunday, 28 March, 2021, 2:11 PM
latest RMCH surgery doctor Abdul Hannan dies of COVID-19      
Protesters-police clash leave  5 dead in B'baria

Published : Sunday, 28 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Our Correspondent

A bus was torched near Sayedabad Bridge by hartal supporters in the capital on Saturday evening. PHOTO: OBSERVER

BRAHMANBARIA, Mar 27: At least five people were killed and 10 others injured as protesters clashed with police and BGB members in Nandanpur of Brahmanbaria Sadar upazila on Saturday.
The incident took place in BSCIC Industrial Area around 6:30 pm. The protest programme was arranged protesting the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bangladesh.
The deceased were identified as Juru Alam, 35, son of Abdul Latif Miyan; Badal Miya, 24, son of Dabir Miyan; Sujon Miya, 22, son of Juru Ali; Kawsar, 25; and Jubayer, 22.
According to sources, the clash erupted around 6:30pm when the protesters assembled at Nandanpur Bazar for holding a protest rally. Being obstructed by Police and BGB members, they carried out an attack on the law enforcers.
At one stage, police and BGB members opened fire to disperse the protesters. Some protesters sustained bullet-injuries.
They injured were taken to Brahmanbaria General Hosptial where the doctors declared three of them dead. Two others succumbed to  their injuries soon after admission to the hospital.





