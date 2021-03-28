Hefazat stages demo in Ctg, calls hartal today  

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 27: Hefazat-e-Islam activists on Saturday staged demonstrations demanding judicial probe into the death of their four activists during Friday's clashes with cops and punishment of the "policemen responsible for the shooting".

As part of their nationwide demonstration announced on Friday, Hefazat men protested Friday's incident amid tight security enforced by Rab, police and BGB personnel.

A rally was held on the premises of Jamiatul Falah Mosque in the city after Zohar prayers.

Then the Hefazat activists brought out a procession from there that

paraded Wasa crossing, Almas Cinema Hall crossing at Kazir Deuri before ending on the mosque ground.

Speakers at the rally demanded punishment of the policemen responsible for Friday's shooting, a judicial inquiry into the incident.

They also urged people to make Sunday's countrywide hartal a success.

Hefazat-e-Islam central committee Naib-e-Ameer and metropolitan secretary Lokman Hakim, central committee organising secretary Allama Azizul Haque Islamabadi, Hefazat-e-Islam leader Mirza Yasin, metropolitan leader Yusuf bin Yaqub, Maulana Shamim and central committee member Sayem Ullah spoke on the occasion.

Meanwhile, huge police and BGB personnel were deployed across the city, including Lalkhan Bazar, Wasa crossing, Kazir Deuri and Dampara areas, over the protests.

Police water cannons and BGB armored vehicles were also seen around the rally.

On Friday, Hefazat-e-Islam called a dawn-to-dusk countrywide hartal for Sunday protesting police action on their anti-Modi rally in Dhaka, Chattogram and other districts.

Hefazat chief Junaid Babungari released a video message in this regard.

A clash involving Hefazat supporters and police left four people dead and at least 15 others injured at Hathazari in Chattogram on Friday.

The clash took place when police opened fire after a group of protestors attacked Hathazari thana compound and Hathazari land office and set fire to a vehicle.

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed at different parts of the country, including the capital, for assisting the civil administration.

Lieutenant Colonel Faizur Rahman, director (operation) of BGB, said BGB troops were deployed on Saturday as per an order of the Home Ministry to assist the civil administration. - UNB



